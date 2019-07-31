Life sentence in jeopardy in Cass County murder case

Perhaps a sentence of life in prison without parole just isn’t what it used to be.

At least that was the case in a Cass County courtroom Wednesday, where a somewhat recent legal wrinkle could impact a local murder case.

That wrinkle threatens to wipe out the life sentence handed down to Robert Leamon for a murder he committed some 26 years ago.

“I remember a few years ago this was being brought up, I thought it was a joke. I was like, this is going to happen? But now we're here, and it just doesn't seem right,” said Justin Slates, the murder victim’s nephew.

The U.S. Supreme Court has already banned the imposition of the death penalty on those who were juveniles at the time of their crime. Now, the court has ordered new sentencing hearings for juveniles who received life sentences.

Wednesday, it was the 42-year-old Leamon’s turn.

Leamon was convicted of the 1993 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Becky Stowe. Both were students at Brandywine High School.

Leamon buried Stowe's body in a shallow grave on a relative’s property, then lied to investigators, who finally found her remains some 27 months later.

“He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, because my sister, I have to go to her grave site to see her. And yeah, he does not deserve to have his freedom,” said Cynthia Marie Slates, Stowe's sisteer, from the witness stand.

The defense told the court that Leamon was a special education student who suffered numerous traumatic brain injuries. Attorneys argued that Leamon was immature and impulsive.

The defense also said that Leamon’s sister had earlier reported an unwanted pregnancy to their parents, which met with a negative response.

Wednesday's hearing came at the request of the prosecutor, who wants to maintain the life without parole sentence.

16 News Now is told taking no action at all would have allowed the judge to impose a sentence between 25 and 40 years.

Leamon is apparently one of some 500 inmates in Michigan who were given life sentences as juveniles.

