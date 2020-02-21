Library groundbreaking held in DTSB

An outpouring of public support for the public library has made a $38 million expansion project possible.

Books aren’t the only things ‘overdue’ at the Main Branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library. Perhaps ceremonial groundbreaking shovels are too.

“So the building behind us, the one we’re in now, was built in 1960 so this is the biggest thing we've done since 1960,” said the library’s Executive Director Debra Futa.

Actually there was an expansion in 1992 but it’s said that the next one will be the first one that’s not designed to hold books alone.

“We're a community living room, Futa said. “The 250-seat auditorium that we have we don't think it’s duplicated anywhere in town and so there are a lot of people that are already looking at that space and thinking that they could do events there. We can host concerts, we can host possible small theater gatherings, music, panel discussions. I mean the possibilities are endless.”

The library addition will also have an outdoor garden providing urban green space downtown, various meeting rooms and classrooms, and a technology room.

The 42,000 square foot addition will stretch east from the current library building that fronts Main Street, all the way to front a long underutilized stretch of Michigan Street.

“This is one of many places in our downtown where we knocked down buildings and built parking lots,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “And that's not a sign of a healthy downtown.”

The project would not be possible on a purely publicly funded budget. It’s taking place largely because of the promise of $10 million in community donations from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

“We feel that the generosity is there in our community if the project is the right project and people love the library, so this was our opportunity as a community foundation to say let's dream bigger than public funding alone would permit,” said Community Foundation President Rose Meissner. “The beautiful thing about the library is that we’ll have gifts that go from $250,000 to $25 dollars and it just feels like a big expression of love. Every dollar counts and we welcome it.”

Meissner says the foundation has raised $9 million of the $10 million goal.

The City of South Bend is contributing $4 million while the library has sold $20 million in bonds.

