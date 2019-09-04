Library branch closing concerns run high

The St. Joseph County Public Library will close three hours early on Thursday in the hopes that it won’t have to close a library branch in the near future.

“I think that the county and the city are both hearing from people who are concerned about libraries. I’m not sure that they realized how much libraries were going to be affected, so I can only hope that that’s going to change the discussion,” SJCPL Executive Director Debra Futa said.

The library stands to lose nearly $500,000 in revenue to a proposed plan that would fund the 911 dispatch center with local income tax money that now goes to the likes of libraries and townships.

The overall 1.75% income tax rate would not change — just the distribution formula.

The plan will be discussed Thursday at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building at a joint meeting of the South Bend, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County councils.

Library patrons and staff are being encouraged to take advantage of the early library closing to attend and make their presence felt — although not heard.

“We'll be there with books. It’s more of a silent action than anything else. We don't expect to speak. These are committee meetings, and we understand that, but we do want to send a message,” Futa said.

Perhaps the message is that you can’t judge a book by its cover. That the proposed change in the LIT Expenditure tax distribution formula could have some unpleasant and unanticipated plot twists.

“$500,000, half a million is the cost of running a neighborhood branch, so we're talking about LaSalle, Western, River Park, Tutt, that's what it costs to run one of those branches, and at a branch like LaSalle, where we have 60 kids after school every day and we feed them every day, I'm not sure what happens if those kids are out on the street,” Futa added.

The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library has already started to survey its patrons to get a feel for budget-cutting priorities, as it stands to lose nearly $165,000.

“From that $165,000, if we took it all out of hours, it would mean 10 hours fewer at each of our three locations,” Director Donna Meeks said. “In five years, we've cut 33% of our staff, we've already reduced our hours in five years by 29%, and now we're being asked to cut more.”

Meeks says if the measure does pass, she hopes something could at least be done to cushion the blow -- perhaps by spreading the revenue loss out over a period of time.

The proposed measure is scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote before the St. Joseph County Council on Sept. 10.

If passed, the measure would still have to pass either of the Mishawaka or South Bend common councils to take effect.

The $8 million operating budget of the dispatch center is now being covered by South Bend, Mishawaka and St. Joseph County governments.

Supporters want to see the cost burden spread across a wider populace.

