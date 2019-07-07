Less muggy to finish off the weekend

Overall we will be seeing a much nicer day today with partly cloudy skies and less humidity. There will still be enough moisture that a few spots could see a shower pop up this afternoon, (especially south/east) but most areas stay dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the low 80s. We will really feel the difference tonight and tomorrow as drier air really takes hold and gives us more pleasant conditions across the area. Lots of sunshine expected tomorrow with a few more clouds on Tuesday ahead of the next weather maker that comes our way on Wednesday. The next 7 days as a whole look fairly dry, so we may need to water the gardens a bit.

