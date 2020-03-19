Lerner Theatre to remain closed through April

The Lerner Theatre will remain closed through the end of April.

You can find more information and a list of shows at thelerner.com

From the Lerner Theatre:

The Lerner Theatre has extended its facility closure through the end of April.

“As this situation with COVID-19 continues to progress, shows and events are in the process of rescheduling or canceling. In conference with Mayor Rod Roberson, we have decided to extend our facility closure is an attempt to curb gatherings at the recommendation of the CDC.” – Michelle Frank, General Manager, The Lerner

Ticketholders for shows in April should hold onto their tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled date. As each show establishes the new date at The Lerner, information will be passed along to ticket buyers.

“We appreciate your support and cooperation during this time. Our Lerner team is working very hard to establish new dates with show promoters and to get the information to our patrons as quickly as we can. We are looking forward to seeing our dedicated patrons at The Lerner after all of this is behind us!” –Michelle Frank, General Manager, The Lerner

The Box Office will be operating through phone orders and web sales only. No in-person ticket sales through the month of March, effective immediately. Please call 574-293-4469 to reach the Box Office or visit The Lerner Theatre website at www.thelerner.com.