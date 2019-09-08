Lemon Creek Winery celebrates 35th anniversary

A Michiana winery says cheers to more than three decades of being in business on Saturday.

Lemon Creek Winery celebrated its 35th anniversary at its “Harvest Festival” in Berrien Springs. Patrons could taste the various wines Lemon Creek has to offer, plus enjoy live music, food trucks, as well as check out crafts for sale.

Organizers say the secret to staying in business is all about family. “The Lemon family has lived on this property, has worked this property, has worked this farm throughout all generations,” says Kaitlyn Lemon, an 8th generation Lemon. “It’s been a family affair. I literally grew up in this building.”

Lemon Creek also uses the same people to work the farm every year, adding to the family feel of the winery.