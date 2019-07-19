Lego unveils life-size Apollo 11 astronaut model at DC event

(Gray News) - Lego unveiled a life-size model showcasing the space suit worn on the moon in 1969, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

According to a news release, the model is displayed on the National Mall in Washington DC as part of a three-day event at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to commemorate the anniversary of the moon landing. It consists of 30,000 Lego bricks of 10 different colors and stands more than 6 feet tall.

Lego also says a 20-foot tall replica of the SLS rocket built by NASA to eventually return to the moon and then travel on to Mars was built by attendees over of the event. The structure consists of nearly 198,000 Lego bricks and weighs 1,000 pounds.

The event runs from July 18-20.

