Legislation would require pets be kept inside during freezing or hot weather

A Michigan lawmaker is on a mission to make sure dogs are not left outside for too long during extreme weather.

Democrat State Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Brownstown Township wants to make it illegal to leave a dog tied up outdoors for more than 30 minutes when temperatures exceed 90 degrees or fall below 32 degrees.

He said animals don't fare well in those conditions and the animals who don't survive deserve better.

“In the freezing winter months, we hear too often of unnecessary deaths when dogs are left outside,” said Camilleri.

Michigan does not have a law on the books to prevent weather-related pet deaths, but several other states do. They include Nevada, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Texas, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Camilleri modeled his bill after Libre's Law in Pennsylvania, which was enacted to protect animals in dangerous weather. The bill is pending the House Agriculture Committee.

