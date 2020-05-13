Legendary Irish Quarterback Terry Hanratty talks about coronavirus experience

Notre Dame is known as the home of the Fighting Irish and on Tuesday the university is fighting to help students affected financially by the coronavirus.

"The Fight" is a virtual 8 hour show featuring stories of how Notre Dame is taking "the fight" to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and worldwide.

There were appearances by several distinguished members of the Notre Dame family, as well as those on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.

16 News Now's Terry McFadden had the honor of anchoring part of the program and interviewing legendary quarterback, Terry Hanratty, who won a national title with the Irish and a Superbowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 72-year-old spoke with Terry about surviving the coronavirus. For him, he says the biggest thing was the fever.

"There was four blankets on me and I was laying in bed just shivering. So it wasn't until the fever broke that you started feeling more better, but that took about three days," says Hanratty. "But luckily I was on the medicine, and you know I thank my doctor because she got me, you know, on the medicine right away...We did a lot of it and it didn't last too long. So I think a combination of that and plus us going to the hospital and getting my oxygen regulated, I think that was the big factor."

"The Fight" raised $8.8 million for the Student Emergency Relief Fund, which provides aid to nearly 200 students in need.