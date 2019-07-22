Leeper Park offers tennis camp, lessons for kids of all ages

It’s not too late for your kids to learn how to play tennis this summer.

Leeper Park, located at 837 N. Lafayette Blvd. in South Bend, is offering lessons and camp for kids.

Lessons are offered July 22nd through the 25th, and July 29th through August 1st for kids ages 3-17. That costs $40 a week or $10 a day.

Camps are also available the week of August 5th through the 9th for kids ages 5-12. That costs $150 for the week or $30 a day.

Athletic Coordinator Rebecca Wooster says tennis is a great sport for kids to learn because it is a head-to-toe workout.

"They love it,” Wooster said. “I mean, there's never not a smile on court. They just, I don't know, love hitting the ball over the net. It's an easy sport to pick up and it's just something they keep coming back for."

To register your kids for lessons or camp, call (574) 235-9504, email Rebecca Wooster at rwooster@southbendin.gov, or click here

