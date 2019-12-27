Learning more about Kimberly Dyer and scene of alleged murder

New information about an alleged murder in Elkhart that occurred around October 21st, and neighbors say the home at 56659 Old Orchard Lane where it happened has been a problem for a while now.

The home has seen a lot of activity in the past few months from police and some strangers to the area.

"We just used to see police cars, ya know, watching the houses,” Sally Powell says.

With "I'll find you" spray painted on the garage of the home on Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart where the prosecutor's office says 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer was tortured and killed.

"We've lived here 25 years and never anything like this, I mean you just never know,” Al Kinsey says. He lives next door to the scene of the alleged murder.

Neighbors say police had been watching the home; leading up to what they say was a raid in late November or early December.

"Well both of us suspected something was going on so it had to be drugs," Powell says. She and her husband had suspected drug use and/or dealing at the home.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera says that while police were at the home they were looking at a burn pile in the backyard until 4am while processing the scene.

Three men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Kimberly Dyer. Donald Ray Owen Jr., 20, and Mario M. Angulo Jr., 19, have been charged with murder and Level 3 felony criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury. A third man, 24-year-old Matthew Murzynski, faces the same criminal confinement charge but has not been charged with murder.

The Judge in the case has ordered the probable cause affidavit sealed which means the details of what the prosecution alleges happened on Old Orchard Lane will remain a mystery for now.

"It feels kind of shocking that it’s right outside my door and we had no idea somebody was gone, it’s uh, yeah it’s hard to process that,” Kinsey says.

As neighbors hope for more details to come forward about what happened in the usually quiet Elkhart neighborhood, 16 News Now is learning more about the woman who was killed.

"She was energetic and had everything under control and everybody loved her, and she was a good girl to work with," Beth Turner says, she works at Main Bowl in Columbia City where Kimberly Dyer once worked.

Dyer's former coworkers at Main Bowl say she fell on tough times.

"She probably didn't have the attention she needed so she was always looking for attention whether it be good or bad and I think that might have been some of her problems,” Turner says. “We all tried to talk to her but she wasn't listening to any of us."

Despite her personal troubles they say what happened is shocking and tragic.

"No one deserved what she got, absolutely not, it was horrible. I hope the men that did it get what they deserve. They're ruthless. They can't have a conscience at all," Turner says.

Angulo and Murzynski made their initial court appearances Thursday morning, and a preliminary trial date was set for May 4.

Owen was arrested in Waco, Texas, Thursday last week and awaits extradition back to Elkhart County.

