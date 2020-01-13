Learn how to ice skate every Monday at Howard Park

It’s been nearly two months since South Bend's Howard Park re-opened.

And now, you can take ice skating lessons on the 16,000 square foot ice trail and pond.

Howard Park is offering free lessons every Monday evening with the price of admission.

Lessons are for everyone with every skill level, and you don't have to register ahead of time.

"We want to ensure Howard Park's for everybody, that's been since day one,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director of Venues, Parks & Arts. “Our seasoned professionals will help you get your feet underneath you."

You can also play Broomball every Wednesday for just $5.

For more information on Howard Park’s ice skating lessons, and other activities, click here .

