Learn how to make holiday candy at La Candy Shoppe in South Bend

If you’re looking for a new hobby now that the weather is cold, why not learn how to make candy?

La Candy Shoppe, located at 1426 E. Mishawaka Avenue in South Bend, is a one-stop shop when it comes to baking products.

And they also offer some fun cake decorating and candy making classes.

You can learn to make special candies like peppermint crunch and peanut butter crunch, which makes for a great holiday gift.

"It's just nice to get a homemade gift and, you know, some people can't afford to buy extravagant gifts,” said Co-Owner Meri Ciesiolka. “So it's nice to just be able to make your own and give it with love."

La Candy Shoppe is offering ten-percent off everything all November for customer appreciation month.

For more information on classes or to register, call (574) 232-8991 .

