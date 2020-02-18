Learn how to line dance at the Kroc Center

If you're looking for a new workout routine, why not bust out your cowboy hat and take some line dancing classes?

Country Fusion takes place at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend every Friday, and you can burn a lot of calories while learning some new dance moves.

The class focuses on the art of line dancing, all while giving you a full body workout to country music.

"With that, your fusion part of Country Fusion is that you're going to get what we call wild cards,” said Lindsey Houston, Health & Fitness Lead. “Wild cards are non-country, non-line dance songs. So there's something for everyone."

Country Fusion takes place at 5:15 p.m. every Friday. The class is free for members, and non-members are encouraged to buy a day pass which includes the class.

