Teen killer could apply for parole in less than a year

Life beyond bars is now a possibility for a convicted murderer who was earlier sentenced to life behind bars.

Robert Leamon was 16 years old and attending Brandywine High School when he killed his pregnant girlfriend, Becky Stowe.

“Children are different, and we need to treat children differently than adults, and when adults commit crimes, we hold them more accountable for their actions," defense attorney Sofia Nelson said. "When children commit crimes, they have a diminished culpability because their brains aren’t fully formed, they’re still coming into their personalities, and how you act when you are a teenager is not indicative of how you’re going to behave as an adult."

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed Leamon and others who were automatically sentenced to life without parole as teens to petition for a new sentence.

Leamon’s new sentence was handed down in a Cass County courtroom Thursday afternoon. He is now 43 years old.

“Minimum is 25 [years]," Nelson said. "He has served slightly over 24 years, and so once he's served his minimum sentence he'll be eligible for parole, but when, if ever, he is paroled is in the discretion of the parole board."

While Leamon was a child at the time of the crime in 1993, the victim’s sister suggested that Leamon acted like a man in carrying out his plans and covering up the crime.

“Robert Leamon planned his crime in a way only a man would. For example, covering his tracks by having his friend clock him in, clocked him in at work, being part of the search team. Manipulating the police and passing a lie detector test. Deciding not to use a knife because he didn’t want to deal with blood. Carrying her to a hole he dug the day before to shovel dirt on her lifeless body,” Cindy Slate told the court.

Leamon took responsibility for his actions and offered a lengthy apology to Becky Stowe’s family.

“I seek redemption, but know it has to be earned. I know there is no amends for all I’ve done," he said. "Becky cannot be brought back to life, her family’s suffering cannot be ended. I know I can never make things totally right, but no matter what happens with this court proceeding, I will continue to pray, grow and live in a manner that proves I no longer think or act in the selfish, angry and disturbed ways I did at 16.”

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz argued that Leamon should receive another life sentenced.

Later he told reporters, “What I think is a very disturbing trend in the United States, to take most of the focus regarding public safety victim and disregard it and put the primary focus on the defendant, and you know what is good for them.”

Leamon received a minimum term of 25 years and a maximum term of 60 years.

