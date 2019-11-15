Leaf burning amnesty begins in St. Joseph County

Friday marks the beginning of a leaf burning amnesty for St. Joseph County.

The amnesty will run through Sunday, Nov. 17.

A second amnesty period will be from Friday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 25.

St. Joseph County Recycling asks you to remember the following to ensure safe leaf burning:

1. You should never add any accelerants to the fire.

2. Do not burn wet leaves.

3. Do not leave the fire unattended.

For more information about leaf burning amnesty and leaf pickup, click here.