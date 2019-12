Today:

Highs near 40 degrees. A typical December day. Somewhat breezy. A wind chill that feels like the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5-15mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight:

Briefly clearing skies. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday:

Early black ice developing. Mostly cloudy. Temps in the upper 30s. Still a bit breezy.