Lawyers seek testimony for former Elkhart woman charged with supporting Islamic State

Attorneys are seeking testimony for a former Elkhart woman accused of supporting the Islamic State group.

A federal judge on Tuesday in Hammond gave Samantha Elhassani's lawyers permission to hear from two women and a boy in her defense.

She has argued that her husband tricked all of them into traveling to Syria.

According to our news gathering partners at The Goshen News, the two women and boy were taken as slaves by her husband, who died while fighting.

Elhassani's lawyers hope the testimony will help her case.

