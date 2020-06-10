Lawsuit on suspended Indiana attorney general's fate stalls

A lawyer maintains the Indiana attorney general’s office is trying to stymie a court fight over whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill can be ousted from office while his law license remains suspended until next week for groping four women.

No action has been taken on the lawsuit filed last month after Hill began a 30-day suspension ordered by the state Supreme Court.

Lawyer William Groth says the attorney general’s office objected to his motion for a speedy ruling and slowed down the process of selecting a new judge after the original one stepped down.

The attorney general’s office didn’t immediately comment.

