Lawsuit likely to be filed by end of month in toddler's cruise ship death

A lawsuit will likely be filed by the end of July in the death of a Granger toddler who fell 11 stories from a cruise ship.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand fell from the cruise ship while it was docked in Puerto Rico, and her family is disputing the police account of the tragedy.

The Weigand family requested to see the closed circuit security footage of the incident, but it has not been released yet.

There is no word if Puerto Rican authorities plan to file charges against Chloe's grandfather.

