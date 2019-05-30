Lawsuit claims Potawatomi Zoo mistreated animals, harassed female employees

A lawsuit has been filed against the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend by a former employee. The suit accuses the zoo of employee harassment and animal mistreatment.

Jennifer Davis, the former curator, alleges she suffered a hostile work environment and was harassed and retaliated against after reporting sex-based discrimination and unlawful workplace practices, according to court documents filed May 24.

Davis alleges there were situations at the zoo that made both the animals and visitors unsafe and that zoo animals were living in unsanitary habitats. There was also animal aggression, which put other animals and the staff at risk, according to the lawsuit.

As the zoo curator, Davis claims she would have been liable had she not reported these concerns, as the allegations are in violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act. The lawsuit further alleges that "unjust rounding and undocumented overtime issues with the staff" that contradicted the Fair Labor Standards Act were reported.

Davis reportedly became aware of an inappropriate relationship between a convict in the zoo's Department of Corrections workers program and the zoo director, after which the zoo director "became hostile to the complainant and bullied her."

When Davis was terminated, she was told "it wasn't working out," but the lawsuit claims the real reason for her termination was her refusal "to go along with these illegal practices" and replaced by a man.

There has been no word yet from the Potawatomi Zoo, but NewsCenter 16 is going to stay on this breaking story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

