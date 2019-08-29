Lawmakers meet with Michiana farmers to talk agriculture, trade

Federal, state and local leaders met in South Bend to talk trade and agriculture Thursday.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Ted McKinney were just a few of the people there for the roundtable discussion with local farmers and agricultural stakeholders in Indiana.

It was a chance to talk farming issues especially important to Hoosiers. The roundtable was also a chance to push for the passing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

"We know from the Department of Commerce studies that it's at least a net $2- billion-plus per-year benefit, and I think Indiana, particularly northern Indiana, with its dairy, stands to benefit the most," McKinney said.

What Hoosier farmers specifically said to the leaders and lawmakers is unavailable. That portion of the meeting was closed to the media.

