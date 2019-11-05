Lawmakers, child welfare experts aim to keep children out of foster care

The number of foster care cases in Indiana has nearly doubled in just a few years, with drug abuse as one of the main causes.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana District 2, joined U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Illinois District 7, for a roundtable discussion Tuesday with child welfare experts to talk about legislation that aims to keep more children safely at home.

16 New Now learned how Indiana is putting families first.

The Family First Act will open new access to funding prevention services that aim to keep children out of group homes and foster care and back with parents or relatives.

“Family first is about our priorities and plans for the future of foster care and family service systems, a system we hope transitions from one that checks boxes and removes children to one that's focused on improving outcomes and strengthening families by keeping them together,” Walorski said.

These lawmakers and social work groups aren't just learning from each other but directly from the children who need help.

“Coming here, it has taught me that family is first, family is everything -- family is everything that you want to have, family is everything that you need,” youth speaker Gavin said.

States will now have access to federal funds that can go toward bringing mental health care, substance abuse treatment and in-home parenting education to families at risk of losing their children.

“Nothing could be more important than the elevation of our children to the highest levels of opportunity that they can achieve. And we can do that,” Davis said.

Making child welfare a priority.

Gavin said he's been through a lot of trauma as a 19-year-old but is thankful for services like Oaklawn, where he's been able to grow and heal.

