Law firm donates boxes of essentials to people in need

It's a name you might recognize.

A local attorney is doing his part to make sure those stuck at home are being taken care of.

At the Sweeney and Julian Law Firm they're trying to make sure those people that are at home and in quarantine have a few of the basics to get by for now.

On Thursday, they had about 20 boxes taken out to be delivered.

In total they're already passed out around 50 boxes so far.

The law firm says they've been getting messages online about elderly people in need, as well as people who are out of work.

Some of the items being handed out are toliet paper, paper towels, soap, disinfectant, and even some candy for a morale boost.

They're handing out supplies they're able to still find on the shelves and just doing their part to help out.

"All these people can't get out, and you know we're not hanging out or talking to them, we just drop it off on their porch so there's no contact because that's what the doctor's say to do," attorney Frank Julian said. "If they can't get out or they're sick it's better for them to stay at home so we're just trying to drop off these supplies."