Law enforcement ties, long delay complicate Arbery case

There was an abundance of evidence when the officers arrived at the scene on a Sunday afternoon in coastal Georgia: A man, apparently unarmed, lying on the street, soaked in blood.

The suspected shooter, a shotgun, eyewitnesses. And video of the incident.

But no arrests were made in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery until last week, after video of the shooting surfaced that stoked a national uproar over race relations in America.

Now a newly appointed investigative agency and prosecutor have to untangle the criminal investigation, build a case and make up for lost time and missed opportunities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/17/2020 10:55:24 AM (GMT -4:00)