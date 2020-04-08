Laville Schools delivering free meals to children of all ages

Breakfast and lunch; two meals served to students every single day at Laville Schools in Lakeville.

Laville Elementary School staff deliver breakfast meals to students.

But since schools are closed because of the coronavirus, school staff and volunteers are preparing those meals, putting them on wheels (buses), and delivering it to not only students, but any child up to the age of 18 living in the community.

"Some of these families is struggling with the loss of jobs and the virus that is going on. We have to do our part and the school system has really stepped up and helped us to get the most out of our students," Laville Elementary Assistant Principal Will Groves says.

However, meals aren't the only problem the school district is trying to fix for their students, they're also fixing up WiFi that will will hover over surrounding neighborhoods.

"We're going to stage two buses for WiFi so our students are allowed to connect and still be able to get their work done," Groves says.

Near or far, one child or six, dog or dog, Groves says he is determined to do anything to deliver food because, "I deliver the most lunches," Groves said to a staff member. He also says it is because his students count on those meals every day.

"I understand that for some of our students, this is critical and they really depend on the fact that we are getting lunch to them, breakfast to them each and every day because this might be the meal that gets them over the hump," Groves says.

Laville Schools says it will be delivering free meals to any child in the Lakeville community from Monday - Friday for the remainder of the school year.

To request free meals for your student or child, you are asked to call Laville Elementary School at (574) 784-2311 or Laville High School by dialing (574) 784-3151.