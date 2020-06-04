Large scale fraud attempts causing unemployment issues in Michigan

Large scale fraud attempts on state unemployment programs have brought about some changes in Michigan.

Some of the good guys are apparently having a hard time dealing with new efforts to catch the bad guys.

“Well I became aware of it because as a pastor you know, a lot of people come to me with problems,” said Margin Dzuris, Sr. Pastor of True Vine Revealed.

The big picture problem is unemployment fraud in Michigan.

The solution is more identity verification of recipients: the kind that Dzuris is trying to help four separate people provide.

“They want to upload the documents. A copy of your driver’s license, your social security card, your birth certificate, your marriage license,” Dzuris explained. “It says there in all caps, you have to submit all of these documents. Well so like the marriage license, there’s a problem of course. Some people were never married so they don’t have one.”

In all four cases—for the same reason—Dzuris has been unable to finish the job he started. The process seems to be never ending.

“The problem is when people submit it and they check into their portal it says that they need it again . So now they don’t know, okay, so has my status you know, what’s my status? Has it been denied? Has it not been enough?”

The process starts with a stop payment notice being sent to some of those already in the unemployment pipeline and 10 days are provided to come up with the required identity verification.

16 News Now brought the situation to the attention of the Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity where steps are being taken to provide answers.