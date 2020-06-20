Laporte County Deputy involved in motor vehicle crash

Captain Andy Hynek of the Laporte County Police Department has been released from the hospital following a motor vehicle crash Friday night.

Just after 10 pm Friday, Hynek notified dispatch that he had been involved in a crash. A medical helicopter was called to the scene for Hynek, who complained of pain to the right side of his body.

He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend, where he was treated and released around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on US 20 after a truck failed to yield, crossing directly into the path of Hynek's vehicle.

Toxicology test results are pending. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash remains under investigation.