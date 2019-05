The LaPorte County Sheriff's is investigating a Tuesday morning crash.

It happened Tuesday near U.S. 20 & Fail Road just before 7 a.m. All lanes near the area are closed as of 7 a.m. Police first reported the crash as deadly, but later said that wasn't the case.

Morning commuters should seek an alternate route.

Stay with NewsCenter 16 on air and online as continue to follow this developing story.