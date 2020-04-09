Lane closures rescheduled for U.S. 31 in Argos

The Indiana Department of Transportation has rescheduled lane restrictions on U.S. 31 in Argos between mile marker 216 and mile marker 218.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13, northbound and southbound traffic will use the outside lanes only. Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, traffic in both directions will be shifted to the inside lanes.

Crews are installing a weigh-in-motion system. The project is expected to be finished on Wednesday, April 15 by 11 a.m., weather permitting.