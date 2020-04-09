Lane closures rescheduled for U.S. 31 in Argos

Updated: Thu 7:24 AM, Apr 09, 2020

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has rescheduled lane restrictions on U.S. 31 in Argos between mile marker 216 and mile marker 218.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13, northbound and southbound traffic will use the outside lanes only. Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, traffic in both directions will be shifted to the inside lanes.

Crews are installing a weigh-in-motion system. The project is expected to be finished on Wednesday, April 15 by 11 a.m., weather permitting.

 