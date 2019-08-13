Lakeville woman who fostered 79 infants dies at 97

Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Lakeville legend.

Rose Culp died last week after a brief illness. You may remember Culp from a special Mother's Day story we did last year.

Years ago, Culp was a foster mother for infants through Catholic Charities. From the mid-1960s to 1975, Culp cared for 79 infants before they were adopted by other families.

Known for her quick wit and kind heart, Culp was known and loved throughout the Lakeville area and beyond.

Culp was 97 years old.

