Lakeville woman arrested for suspected drugs, outstanding warrants

A Lakeville woman is in custody after police received a citizen complaint of suspected drug activity.

Police stopped a silver 2005 Buick on New Road near Miami Road for several moving violations around 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Officers found that the driver, 61-year-old Ethel Howard, was wanted out of St. Joseph County for two felony warrants.

Police searched Howard's vehicle and found suspected meth and suspected marijuana.

They executed a search warrant at her home and found more suspected drugs, along with scales and drug paraphernalia.

Howard was arrested and taken to the Saint Joseph County Jail for the two outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.