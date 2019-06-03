Lakeville looking to add new community center with crowdfunding campaign

Lakeville residents will soon be able to enjoy year-round events at a new eco-friendly community center, but only if a crowdfunding campaign reaches its fundraising goal.

There are really several goals: In the short term, $15,000 is the number needed by June 23 in order to renovate the Wetland Barn.

If that happens, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority says they will match that amount and anything higher, up to $50,000.

“What is and has been our vision for the last couple of years is turn this place into a Lakeville Community Center,” Town Manager Terry Young said.

Long-term, the bulk of the money will be coming from a federal grant the town of Lakeville is expected to apply for on June 28. If they are awarded that grant, they will get $500,000 to rebuild the Wetland Barn, a creative community center this town desperately needs.

“I think it’s something that has been long overdue, and I think it will be just a great asset for the town residents in Lakeville,” Young said.

“It would be a year-round facility instead of just near the nicer months…something that could be used over the holidays, school activities and school events,” Young said.

Supporters say the goal would be to keep the character of the existing barn but meet the increasing demands for community gatherings, public meetings and events.

“It’s a building that is getting very limited use now. We want to obviously broaden that,” Young said.

What is not overdue but soon will be is the application for the $500,000 grant that will be awarded on August 15. Should Lakeville be awarded the grant, construction will start this year and into 2020.

You can donate or learn more about this project by visiting its Patronicity page or by calling the town of Lakeville at 574-784-8311.

