TODAY:

Cloudy and gray. A few showers on and off through the afternoon with gusty winds as a passing low pressure system imacts Michiana. High temperatures barely reach the middle 40s. Bundle up!

TONIGHT:

A chilly evening with lows in the upper 30s. Gradually clearing skies with mainly dry conditions.

FRIDAY:

A chilly start with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Much more comfortable into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 50s.