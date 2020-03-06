Lakefront flooding in New Buffalo puts St. Patrick's Day parade at risk

The city of New Buffalo is prepping for its first St. Patrick's Day parade, set to happen Saturday morning, although high water levels are making it difficult.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the first event. Organizers say they'll work long into the early morning to make sure it goes off without a hitch.

"We're going to have a parade tomorrow, one way or another," New Buffalo City Manager Dave Richards said.

Richards says this is the goal, even when facing flooding that's blocked off the staging area for floats.

"The drain on Whittaker Street is lower than the river, so the water can't drain. We actually had to plug the drain to keep the river from backing up through the drain onto the street. So the only way to get the water off the street is to pump it out," he said.

Organizers say they've worked on planning the St. Patrick's Day parade for months. While they say they didn't expect flooding to be a problem, they're optimistic the route will be ready.

"Obviously with the weather you see behind us, that's nothing we had planned on or wanted, but tomorrow it's supposed to be zero wind, sunny out and almost 40 degrees. So, obviously, we're all systems go at this point," parade organizer Mark Gabryszewski said. ​

While the elements are making it difficult to prepare during the day, it will be a much different story once the winds die down Friday evening.

"Tents, banners, obviously anything that the wind would effect is not going up at the moment. That means probably going to bed really early and getting up really early to take advantage of it. We're going to be monitoring the wind. It's supposed to calm down all day long, which is good, so as things progress and we have daylight we'll want to take advantage of that," Gabryszewski said.​

They're planning for the worst but hoping for the best.

The city also made plans for a more permanent solution to the floodwaters.

"We've had this happen half a dozen times this year. That's why we did it. We didn't anticipate the parade. We're not doing it for the parade, we're doing it because the water level is going to go up even higher. We expect another foot," Richards said.

The parade kicks off at the North Whittaker Street Bridge at 11 a.m.

