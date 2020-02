TODAY:

Light snow flurries on the radar with a narrow band of lake-effect snow impacting our lakeshore communities. Cloudy skies with high temperatures near the freezing point. A light breeze with a bit of a wind chill in effect.

TONIGHT:

Cold, cloudy. Lows in the teens with a light breeze.

THIS WEEKEND:

Mainly dry Saturday with highs near the freezing point. Snow returns Sunday, turning to rain late in the day.