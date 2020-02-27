Lake-effect snow tonight, warmer this weekend

Scattered lake-effect snow showers will continue this evening, but should become lighter and less numerous. We will continue to see blowing and drifting snow, especially on open roads in rural areas. It will be a chilly night with lows down into the mid to upper teens and wind chills in the single digits.

We will still have a chance for some flurries tomorrow, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure builds in for Saturday and should bring us some sunshine, but temperatures remain cool with highs in the low 30s. We warm up significantly for the second half of the weekend as highs approach 50 degrees again. Rain moves in to start off the work week, starting Sunday night with rain possible into Wednesday, perhaps early Thursday. There could be some flakes mixed in late Monday night if temperatures get cooler, as well as Wednesday night. Temperatures will be falling on Thursday, but it is looking warmer again for the end of the 10 day period.