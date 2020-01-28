Lake-effect snow continues to blanket Michiana

Waking up to a touch of fog, again.

School delays are possible.

There’s a wintry mix on the radar with temperatures right at the freezing point through daybreak.

Area of snow and freezing drizzle will make for another slick commute, similar to Monday.

Highs today reach the middle 30s.

A bit of lake effect snow still possible with winds from the northwest.

Tonight is cool with lows in the upper 20s. A slight chance of freezing drizzle develops, again. Cloudy skies & calm.

Wednesday is cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. East winds less than 10mph.