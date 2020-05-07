Lake Michigan waters reach record levels

You've seen right here on 16 News Now, homes starting to fall into Lake Michigan because of the rising lake levels.

For four months straight, the waters continue to rise.

"Lake Michigan-Huron has set a record, a monthly mean water record. So for the first four months so far of 2020. So January, February, March and April this year," Deanna Apps says. She's a Physical Scientist with the Army Corps of Engineers out of Detroit, Mich.

The Army Corps of Engineers considers Lake Michigan and Lake Huron the same body of water. It is now around 580 feet deep. It's a new record. A stark contrast to the low water level of the late 90's.

"But really since then we've seen a persistent wet pattern in the Great Lakes Region and we've seen some record setting precipititation in some of those years, including some locations in Michigan are experiencing their wettist level in 2019," Apps says.

Which means if you're buying a house or visiting the lake shore, you need to be careful.

"I would say definitely understand what are the impacts of water levels at a given location, if you're going to be, you know, living or recreating on that shore line."

As the waters continue to rise, the Army Corps says you need to raise your awareness when near the water.

"Be prepared for high water levels, take the necessary precautions and be cautious when you're along the shore lines, especially as we head into the summer months, and people are more apt to be on the shorelines of these lakes," Apps says.

