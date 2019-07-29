Lake Michigan displays dangerous swimming conditions Monday

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at Lake Michigan beaches.

There have been 27 Lake Michigan drownings in 2019, a number representing an 80% increase over 2018.

There were times at Silver Beach Monday when the water got rough.

While very few people ventured in, one family did, explaining that they drove five hours to get there, and they were certainly respectful of the potential danger Lake Michigan and her riptides pose.

"If it's a crappy day, like wavy, and you can feel the currents, don't go far out," a lifeguard said. "Growing up, my mom's rule was don't go above your chest. Really, a lot of it's common sense and just being able to truly understand your own limits, because the lake can push your limits."

The National Weather Service says warning signs have been posted for swimming Monday, and officials stress not to go in the water if these signs are posted.

