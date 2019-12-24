Lake Michigan College offering wine-tasting class

Lake Michigan College has created a weekly course to give students tasting tips when it comes to wine.

The 14-week class will be held on Monday from 5:30-7p.m. starting Jan. 13, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

Students will taste four to five new wines each class and develop sensory skills through guided tastings of old- and new-world wines.

The class costs $350, and space is limited.

For more information on how to register, visit the class Eventbrite.

