Lake Michigan College launches 'Healthcare Heroes' campaign

As most of us shelter in place to protect ourselves and our families during the pandemic, essential workers continue to put their safety at risk in order to provide important services in our community.

Many are Lake Michigan College students and alumni.

To honor them, the college has launched a "Healthcare Heroes" campaign with a virtual thank you card and a video encouraging people to stay home so that workers can keep caring for us.

You can watch the full "Healthcare Heroes" video and sign the virtual card at lakemichigancollege.edu/community/thankyou

