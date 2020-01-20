Lake Michigan College honors MLK with legacy of service

Lake Michigan College is honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a legacy of service.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day kicked off with breakfast and speaking competitions Monday. Students were also presented with diversity awards

This year's opening remarks were made by Alonzo Kelly, an expert on leadership and development. Kelly hopes people will continue King's message, even when the day is over.

"I hope people walk away with the ability to have long-term memory," said Kelly, CEO of Kelly Leadership Group. "The decision is just a one-day, one-morning remember Dr. King, and then Tuesday is Tuesday. What I am encouraged, especially at Lake Michgian College and their leadership, is that it's not just a day; it's a week."

Lake Michigan College is honoring King all week. Students are invited to participate in service projects to benefit local communities, including preparing soup packets and making hats and scares.

The community is also invited to lectures on reducing discrimination.

