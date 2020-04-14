Lake Michigan College extending campus closures

Lake Michigan College is extending its campus closures due to Michigan's updated stay at home order.

Its Benton Harbor, Niles, and South Haven campuses are now scheduled to re-open to the public on May 11TH.

Students will now participate in remote learning through the rest of the semester, which ends on May 1st.

Meanwhile, the college has also adjusted its summer term schedule. The summer term will now begin on June 8th, and all summer classes will be delivered through remote learning.

