LaPorte man drugged family to assault 5-year-old girl

A Michiana man who was obsessed with explosives and the idea of abducting a young girl is likely off the streets for good.

Eric Weiler

Eric Weiler, 46, was ordered to serve 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to production and possession of child pornography and making an explosive device.

He’ll be eligible to get out of prison when he’s 104. He will be credited for spending the past two years in jail following his arrest.

U.S. District Court Judge John DeGuillio chose the maximum sentence because he felt that Weiler posed a serious risk “even into the distant future.”

One of the crimes Weiler pleaded guilty to involved making a video of himself sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl who was unconscious at the time because he put drugs in her cereal.

Weiler also admitted that he drugged three of the girl’s family members so he could carry out the crime uninterrupted and without their knowledge.

Police found the video as they raided Weiler’s home some four years later in September of 2017. In fact they found 24,000 pictures and 82 movies depicting child pornography.

Officers went to the home looking for bombs after learning that Weiler tried to blow up a neighbor. Weiler admitted he ran the wires from the turn signal of the neighbor's car into the gas tank so the car could have exploded from the spark caused by activating the turn signal.

Weiler was apparently suspicious that the woman was on to him and his desire to abduct a seven year old neighbor girl.

Weiler entered a vacant home next door to the girl’s home so he could watch her through the window.

Writings on the wall of the vacant home apparently document Weiler's desire to abduct a young girl for sexual contact.

One agent today testified that Weiler’s car contained kidnapping related tools like a cot, zip ties, a kidnapping note, and rear door handles altered to make it hard for someone to get out.

Weiler’s mother testified about her 50 year marriage, her son’s mostly happy childhood, and his brief stint in the Navy. Weiler was a 1992 graduate of LaPorte High School.

Weiler's mother did note that Eric wasn’t himself in the months before his arrest. Only later did she learn he was using meth and would occasionally stay awake for 12 days in a row.

Eric Weiler spoke briefly in court today saying he wishes he would have sought counseling for his mental issues instead of self-medicating.

Weiler said he felt “ashamed and awful.”

