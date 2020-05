A LaPorte man has been arrested on felony intimidation charges.

It happened Monday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the Dunes Inn on North Frontage Road in Michigan City on a disturbance call involving a man wielding a knife and attempting to kick down a door.

When police arrived, they arrested 34-year-old Javier Noyola.

Noyola was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he's being held on a $15,000 cash bond.