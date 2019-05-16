LaPorte daycare owner accused of hitting child faces battery charge

A LaPorte daycare owner has been accused of hitting a child.

Billy Krueger is facing a felony battery charge. According to our reporting partners at Michigan City News Dispatch, a woman told police Kruger slapped and hit her four-year-old son on April 10th.

The boy reportedly had red marks on his face and a cut on his lip. The boy told police she got mad when clogged the toilet.

Police arrested Krueger on May 9th, but she's now out on bond. Her next court hearing is set for July 10th.