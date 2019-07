The bad guys apparently won in La Porte County.

Last Saturday, the county's computer servers were attacked by hackers who unleashed a virus.

Undoing the damage will cost more than $132,000, or 10.5 bitcoin. The county decided to pay a ransom after the FBI determined its "keys" could not unlock the data.

The county's insurance agent will cover $100,000 of the ransom.

There is no evidence that any personal information was compromised.