LaPorte County police investigate death of 15-year-old

LaPorte County police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy.

On Friday, June 7, deputies were called to a home in the 2800 west block of CR 450 North for a disturbance.

The next day, detectives were notified that one of the involved people, a 15-year-old male, had died at another location.

On Monday, we learned that the Criminal Investigations Division of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

"While Sheriff’s Office personnel are aware this statement and investigation will create public interest, the public is being asked not to speculate on the circumstances," the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Rather, the public is urged to be respectful of the decedent’s family and allow them privacy as they grieve the loss of a loved family member. The public should also know there is no immediate risk or danger to anyone else."

We'll post updates as more information becomes available.

