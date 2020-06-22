LaPorte County deputy grateful to be alive following serious crash

Father's Day weekend is always special, but the one on Sunday was bittersweet for LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Andy Hynek, a father of two.

"It made Father's Day that much more special, you know, to know, again, how precious life is and how close I was to not being able to be with them," explained Hynek.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, police say a tandem axle Mack truck going south on 450 East failed to yield and collided with Hynek, who was headed west on U.S. 20 in his police vehicle.

"I won't lie, I felt really scared," Hynek said. "I was in some pain -- my arm and my back, especially my knees."

Following the accident, the truck driver, identified as 50-year-old James Futch of Dallas, Tex., was cited for Failure to Yield. Investigators say Futch did not report any injuries.

First responders had to extricate Hynek from his badly mangled SUV. He was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital due to the impact of the crash and for the pain he felt on the right side of his body. Three hours after the crash, Hynek was released from the hospital.

"I'm extremely grateful I had someone or something looking over me because of the damage to the car," he noted.

Hynek is not sure when he will be able to return to duty but added Monday marked the first time in 20 years that he has had to call off work.

Toxicology tests are pending for Futch. Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the collision. Police are still investigating.